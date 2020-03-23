Schools to remain closed until after Easter holidays
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has just announced that all schools in the country will remain closed until the end of the Easter holidays, which is expected to be on April 20.
Speaking at a press briefing currently taking place at Jamaica House, the prime minister gave notice that when the present order for the closure of schools expires on Friday next (March 27), it will be extended to end of the Easter holidays.
“This is a necessary measure to protect our children until we are able to see out this present COVID-19 issues,” Holness said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy