Schools to remain closed until after Easter holidays

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has just announced that all schools in the country will remain closed until the end of the Easter holidays, which is expected to be on April 20.

Speaking at a press briefing currently taking place at Jamaica House, the prime minister gave notice that when the present order for the closure of schools expires on Friday next (March 27), it will be extended to end of the Easter holidays.

“This is a necessary measure to protect our children until we are able to see out this present COVID-19 issues,” Holness said.