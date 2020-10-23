Schools upgraded with satellite, other equipment for online learning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixteen schools at the infant, primary and junior high levels have been fitted with internet service equipment allowing them better access to educational broadcasts coordinated by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

The ministry said the current installation schedule is targeting 100 of the neediest schools for priority.

Among the schools that have received internet installations are Moores Primary and Freetown Primary in Clarendon; Alva Primary & Infant, Chalky Hill All-Age, Aboukir Primary in St Ann; Hamwalk Primary in St Catherine; Success Primary and Glendevon Primary and Junior High in St James; Donnington Primary in St Mary; Aeolus Valley-All-Age and Bull-Bay-All-Age in St Thomas; Little-Bay-All-Age in Westmoreland; Cockburn Gardens, China Goodwill Infant and Iris Gelley Primary in St Andrew and Denham Town Primary in Kingston.

The ministry said the project to install equipment in 100 schools should be completed in another two to three weeks.

The installation is part of the ministry’s distance/remote learning approach to help students receive their education through the provision of a diverse blend of learning opportunities and resources including television programmes using the ministry’s eHomeSchool Network and PBCJ as well as free-to-air time on TVJ, CVM and JIS, in addition to lessons aired on various radio stations and the Learning Kit comprising textbooks and worksheets.