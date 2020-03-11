Schools won't be closed yet - PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is placing itself in a position to act should it become necessary to close schools.

He said Cabinet has approved a protocol for the closure of schools, but institutions have not yet received a directive to close their doors. He said there is still need for further consultation, but parents should prepare.

Holness explained that some institutions have already decided to close at the university level and Government endorses that.

Holness emphasised that Cabinet had spent a long time discussing the issues.

"We don't want to act without contemplating all the issues," he told a media briefing this evening.