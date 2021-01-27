'Schweppes' charged in Kingston triple murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Officers in the Major Investigation Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force have charged a man in relation to the January 15 triple murder on Lincoln Crescent, Kingston 5.
Charged is 21-year-old Shevon Young, otherwise called 'Schweppes', of Cyprus Hall, St Andrew.
Young has been charged with the murder of 34-year-old Jermaine Lawson, 29-year-old Anthony Barrett and 20-year-old Mark Nation, all of Kingston addresses. He was also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The police said all three men were standing along the roadway when they were allegedly attacked by armed men travelling in a Honda CRV who opened fire hitting them. The incident occurred about 3:30 pm on January 15.
They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The police said Young was charged following an identification parade.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy