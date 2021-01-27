'Schweppes' charged in Kingston triple murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Officers in the Major Investigation Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force have charged a man in relation to the January 15 triple murder on Lincoln Crescent, Kingston 5.

Charged is 21-year-old Shevon Young, otherwise called 'Schweppes', of Cyprus Hall, St Andrew.

Young has been charged with the murder of 34-year-old Jermaine Lawson, 29-year-old Anthony Barrett and 20-year-old Mark Nation, all of Kingston addresses. He was also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said all three men were standing along the roadway when they were allegedly attacked by armed men travelling in a Honda CRV who opened fire hitting them. The incident occurred about 3:30 pm on January 15.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police said Young was charged following an identification parade.