Scorpions 135-8 vs Pride at lunch
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica Scorpions are 135-8 at lunch on Friday in reply to Barbados Pride's 219 in the regional four-day cricket match at Sabina Park.
Wicketkeeper/batsman Denis Smith is unbeaten on 35, while Nicholson Gordon is on seven.
Scores: Pride 219 (66.5 overs); Scorpions 135-8 (42 overs)
The Scorpions resumed from their overnight score of 53-6 with Smith, not out on seven, and Derval Green yet to face a ball.
Smith and Green added 49 for the seventh wicket before the latter was dismissed for 25.
The other wicket to fall was that of Marquino Mindley (nine).
The Pride pacer Chemar Holder, though yet to take a wicket on day two, has taken 5-45.
