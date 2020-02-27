Scorpions 136-4 vs Jaguars at tea

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Jamaica Scorpions are 136-4 against Guyana Jaguars at the tea break on day one of the sixth-round regional four-day cricket match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

Jermaine Blackwood is not out on 49, while Denis Smith is on three.

The Jaguars left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul has taken 3-26.

Earlier, the Jaguars had won the toss and elected to field first in sunny conditions at the venue located on the north western section of the island.

Teams:

Scorpions — John Campbell (captain), Alwyn Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Patrick Harty

Jaguars — Leon Johnson (captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keon Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Vishaul Singh, Nial Smith.