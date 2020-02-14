Scorpions 188-4 at tea in reply to Hurricanes' 227

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Jamaica Scorpions are 188-4 at tea on day two of the fifth-round regional four-day cricket match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

Led by Jermaine Blackwood's unbeaten 88, the hosts are poised to overhaul the Hurricanes' first innings total of 227.

Oraine Williams, who is on 14, is the other not out batsman for the Scorpions. Off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall has so far taken 3-51 for the visitors.

Scores: Hurricanes 227 (99.4 overs); Scorpions 188-4 (48 overs)

Earlier on Friday, the Hurricanes resumed from their overnight score of 215-9 and added a further 12 runs before the innings was ended.

Terance Warde top-scored with 65 not out against the Scorpions left-arm spinner Patrick Harty, who ended with career-best figures of 4-43.