Scorpions 203-7 in reply to Volcanoes 387

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Paul Palmer reached 50 for the third time this season, however, Jamaica Scorpions were struggling on 203-7 at the end of day two of the regional four-day game against Windward Islands Volcanoes at Sabina Park.
Derval Green and Marquino Mindley, unbeaten on 50 and 13, respectively, are set to resume tomorrow. Left-hander Paul Palmer, the Scorpions' former captain, made 54.
On Friday, the Scorpions did well to restrict the Volcanoes to 387 all out.
Scores: Volcanoes 387 (113.3 overs); Scorpions 203-7 (63 overs)
Earlier, the Volcanoes picked up from their overnight score of 314-5 with wicketkeeper/batsman Emmanuel Stewart and Keron Cottoy on 46 and 29, respectively.
But the Scorpions bowlers put in an improved showing in the morning session to capture the remaining five Volcanoes wickets for the addition of 73 runs.
Stewart made 50, while Cottoy supported with 47.
In reply, the Scorpions lost wickets regularly before closing the day 184 runs adrift of the Volcanoes first-innings total.
