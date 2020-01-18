Scorpions 46-1 at lunch vs Volcanoes

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica Scorpions are 46-1 at lunch in their second innings after Windward Islands Volcanoes enforced the follow on during day three action of the regional four-day match at Sabina Park.

Scores: Volcanoes 387 (113.3 overs); Scorpions 220 (69.2 overs) & 46-1 (18 overs)

The Scorpions are still 121 runs adrift with nine wickets remaining.

Left-hand opener John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood, unbeaten on 18 and nine, respectively, are the batsmen set to resume after the interval. Left-hand batsman Assad Fudadin was dismissed for nine.

The Scorpions picked up their first innings Saturday morning on 203-7, but could only stretch their total to 220.

Derval Green top-scored with 62. The Volcanoes left-arm pacer Preston McSween and seamer Sherman Lewis took three wickets each.

Earlier in the match, the Volcanoes put themselves in a strong position with a first-innings score of 387.