Scorpions 72-5 at lunch chasing 288 to beat Pride
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Scorpions, lurching on 72-5 at lunch, are facing defeat against Barbados Pride on the third day of the regional four-day cricket match at Sabina Park.
The Scorpions are 216 runs shy of the 288-run winning target.
Denis Smith is unbeaten on 10, while Nkrumah Bonner is on seven.
The Pride's pace bowler Chemar Holder, who claimed five wickets in the first innings, has so far taken 3-18 in the second innings.
Scores: Pride 219 (66.5 overs) & 206 (65 overs); Scorpions 138 (44.3 overs) & 72-5 (17 overs)
Barbados Pride resumed Saturday morning from their overnight score of 179-6 with Ashley Nurse on two and Kemar Roach, yet to face a delivery.
But the Scorpions' pacer Nicholson Gordon, who grabbed 6-45, was the main destroyer as the Pride's second innings was wrapped for 206.
Needing 288 for an unlikely win, the Jamaica Scorpions top-order was quickly blown away by Holder to leave the home team in dire straits.
Sanjay Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy