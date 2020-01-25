Scorpions 72-5 at lunch chasing 288 to beat Pride

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Scorpions, lurching on 72-5 at lunch, are facing defeat against Barbados Pride on the third day of the regional four-day cricket match at Sabina Park.

The Scorpions are 216 runs shy of the 288-run winning target.

Denis Smith is unbeaten on 10, while Nkrumah Bonner is on seven.

The Pride's pace bowler Chemar Holder, who claimed five wickets in the first innings, has so far taken 3-18 in the second innings.

Scores: Pride 219 (66.5 overs) & 206 (65 overs); Scorpions 138 (44.3 overs) & 72-5 (17 overs)

Barbados Pride resumed Saturday morning from their overnight score of 179-6 with Ashley Nurse on two and Kemar Roach, yet to face a delivery.

But the Scorpions' pacer Nicholson Gordon, who grabbed 6-45, was the main destroyer as the Pride's second innings was wrapped for 206.

Needing 288 for an unlikely win, the Jamaica Scorpions top-order was quickly blown away by Holder to leave the home team in dire straits.

Sanjay Myers