Scorpions close in on victory versus Hurricanes
FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Leeward Islands Hurricanes were 134-4 in their second innings on Saturday, fighting to survive the marauding Jamaica Scorpions in the regional four-day cricket match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.
Scores: Hurricanes 227 (99.4 overs) & 134-4 (56 overs); Scorpions 385 (112.4 overs).
Entering Sunday's final day of the encounter, the Hurricanes trail by 24 runs with six wickets in hand.
Terance Warde is unbeaten on 20, while Captain Jahmar Hamilton is on 12. The Scorpions seamer Nicholson Gordon has taken two wickets.
Earlier yesterday, the Scorpions finished their first innings on 385 in reply to the visitors' 227 on Thursday's opening day.
The Scorpions' Denis Smith made a career-best 84, while Jermaine Blackwood was outstanding on Friday with a top score of 98.
Picking up yesterday from their overnight score of 260-6, the Scorpions had batted themselves into a 158-run first-innings lead.
Sanjay Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy