Scorpions close in on victory versus Hurricanes

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Leeward Islands Hurricanes were 134-4 in their second innings on Saturday, fighting to survive the marauding Jamaica Scorpions in the regional four-day cricket match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

Scores: Hurricanes 227 (99.4 overs) & 134-4 (56 overs); Scorpions 385 (112.4 overs).

Entering Sunday's final day of the encounter, the Hurricanes trail by 24 runs with six wickets in hand.

Terance Warde is unbeaten on 20, while Captain Jahmar Hamilton is on 12. The Scorpions seamer Nicholson Gordon has taken two wickets.

Earlier yesterday, the Scorpions finished their first innings on 385 in reply to the visitors' 227 on Thursday's opening day.

The Scorpions' Denis Smith made a career-best 84, while Jermaine Blackwood was outstanding on Friday with a top score of 98.

Picking up yesterday from their overnight score of 260-6, the Scorpions had batted themselves into a 158-run first-innings lead.

Sanjay Myers