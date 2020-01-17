Scorpions dismiss Volcanoes for 387

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Scorpions put in an improved showing on the second morning to bowl out Windward Islands Volcanoes for 387 on the stroke of lunch in the regional four-day cricket match at Sabina Park.

The Scorpions are set to begin their first-innings reply when play resumes after lunch.

Earlier, the Volcanoes picked up from their overnight score of 314-5 with Emmanuel Stewart and Keron Cottoy on 46 and 29, respectively.

Stewart went on to make 50, while Cottoy made 47.

Kavem Hodge, who was dismissed on Thursday's opening day, top-scored with 88.

The Scorpions left-arm finger spinner Patrick Harty and medium pacer Derval Green grabbed three wickets each.

Teams: Scorpions — John Campbell (captain), Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Nkrumah Bonner, Aldaine Thomas, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Patrick Harty, Nicholson Gordon.

Volcanoes — Sunil Ambris (captain), Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Kirk Edwards, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Shane Shillingford, Shermon Lewis, Josh Thomas, Preston McSween.

Sanjay Myers