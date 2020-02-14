Scorpions end day two on 260-6
FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Jamaica Scorpions batsman Jermaine Blackwood missed a century by only two runs on Friday, but his innings kept the home team in a strong position against Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the fifth-round regional four-day match.
At the close of the second day at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium, the Scorpions were 260-6, a first-innings advantage of 33 runs with four wickets remaining.
Wicketkeeper/batsman Denis Smith and Derval Green are the not out batsmen, on 36 and eight, respectively.
Scores: Hurricanes 227 (99.4 overs); Scorpions 260-6 (78 overs).
Blackwood led the way with 98 yesterday.
Off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall was the Hurricanes best bowler with 3-72.
Earlier in the day, the Hurricanes were dismissed for 227 after resuming from their overnight score of 215-9.
Number seven batsman Terance Warde top-scored with 65 not out.
The Scorpions left-arm finger spinner Patrick Harty ended with career-best figures of 4-43.
