Scorpions reeling on 53-6 in reply to Pride's 219

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fast bowler Chemar Holder was in irrepressible mood on Thursday to leave Jamaica Scorpions reeling on 53-6 in response Barbados Pride's 219 in the regional four-day cricket match at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Scores: Pride 219 (66.5 overs); Scorpions 53-6 (15.3 overs)

Holder has so far taken 5-21.

The Scorpions Grenadian-born wicketkeeper/batsman Denis Smith is unbeaten on seven.

Earlier, the Pride were led by half century knocks from left-handers Sheyne Moseley (64) and Kyle Mayers (53), while pacer Marquino Mindley claimed 4-31 for the Scorpions.

When the Scorpions batted, the 21-year-old Holder tore through the Scorpions batting to give his team total control.

Teams: Scorpions — John Campbell, Oraine Williams, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Derval Green, Marquino Mindley, Patrick Harty, Denis Smith, Nicholson Gordon.

Pride — Kraigg Brathwaite, Sheyne Moseley, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Chemar Holder, Keon Harding.