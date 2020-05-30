Scotia app zero rated in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scotiabank customers now have zero-rated data access to the newly relaunched Scotiabank mobile app via both major telecommunications networks – Digicel and Flow.

This announcement follows widespread efforts by the bank to encourage the increased use of digital transactions as Jamaica navigates the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.

David Noel, President and CEO of Scotia Group shared that the institution prioritised easier access as part of its ongoing digital transformation programme to better serve customers.

“Digital banking is an important part of our service offering, especially now as we work to contain the COVID-19 virus. Managing data charges has been a challenge for some customers, especially those who are facing financial difficulty and we have now removed that obstacle for them. We are proud to be the first local bank to offer this option where access to our mobile banking app will attract no data charges to our customers. We believe this will be even more important as we embrace a more digital future.”

Executive Vice President of Retail Banking, Audrey Tugwell Henry commented “Our mobile banking app also offers services which are not available in branch including utility bill payments and mobile phone top up. Customers can also check accounts balances, access statements and transfer funds to other banks. Online options for conducting transactions will become increasingly important as we define what our new normal will be once the current health crisis subsides. Additionally, for those customers who have Internet access, we are strongly encouraging them to sign up for online banking which is also convenient, low costs and most importantly keep persons physically distant to minimise any potential exposure to the coronavirus.”

Scotiabank said it began offering mobile banking access without data charges on the Digicel network in February 2019 and recently coordinated the same access with C&W Business Solutions for Scotiabank customers on the Flow network.

Customers must have a data plan in order to access this option but using the Scotia Caribbean mobile app is zero rated and will not attract data charges.

This latest offer follows the recent upgrade of the Scotia mobile banking app in March 2020.

The bank said it has seen a marked increase in online banking in recent weeks as customers seek to find ways to conduct necessary transactions while observing the recommended physical distancing guidelines.

It informed that online and mobile banking transactions now account for approximately 22 per cent of its total transactions while in-branch transactions now account for 10 per cent.