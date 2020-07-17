Scotia assists El Salvador to raise US$1b for COVID-19 response
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scotiabank says it has helped the Republic of El Salvador to raise a total of US$1 billion via a 32-year bond.
According to Scotia, the bond was issued in an effort to bolster El Salvador's economic response to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a yield of 9.5 per cent and is due in 2052.
“The El Salvador issuance underscores the importance of Scotiabank's global expertise and distribution network for sovereigns in the region to price and place new issues with seamless execution,” said Vice President of Scotia Capital Markets in Jamaica, Sarah Cumming.
The bank said El Salvador and Jamaica are both single-B rated issuers and transactions have been successful with both countries.
Noting that this is the second consecutive transaction between the bank and El Salvador, the bank said the country established its longest benchmark bond on their curve and raised the largest single-B bond within Latin America and the Caribbean since the beginning of the COVID crisis.
Scotiabank said it has recently assisted several private companies and governments to raise funds in the international capital markets including Ultrapar, Empresas Publicas de Medellin, Petrobras, Republic of Chile, Metro de Santiago, Codelco, Raizen, Ecopetrol, VTR and Nexa Resources.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy