Scotia assists El Salvador to raise US$1b for COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scotiabank says it has helped the Republic of El Salvador to raise a total of US$1 billion via a 32-year bond.

According to Scotia, the bond was issued in an effort to bolster El Salvador's economic response to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a yield of 9.5 per cent and is due in 2052.

“The El Salvador issuance underscores the importance of Scotiabank's global expertise and distribution network for sovereigns in the region to price and place new issues with seamless execution,” said Vice President of Scotia Capital Markets in Jamaica, Sarah Cumming.

The bank said El Salvador and Jamaica are both single-B rated issuers and transactions have been successful with both countries.

Noting that this is the second consecutive transaction between the bank and El Salvador, the bank said the country established its longest benchmark bond on their curve and raised the largest single-B bond within Latin America and the Caribbean since the beginning of the COVID crisis.

Scotiabank said it has recently assisted several private companies and governments to raise funds in the international capital markets including Ultrapar, Empresas Publicas de Medellin, Petrobras, Republic of Chile, Metro de Santiago, Codelco, Raizen, Ecopetrol, VTR and Nexa Resources.