Scotiabank Jamaica appoints Audrey Tugwell Henry president & CEO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scotiabank has announced that it will appoint Audrey Tugwell Henry president and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica effective January 1, 2021.

Tugwell Henry will take over from current president and CEO, David Noel, who will return to Canada to lead the bank's Atlantic region.

In a release today the bank called Tugwell Henry “a seasoned executive” with over 30 years of financial services experience in Jamaica.

It also noted that she has been responsible for retail banking in Jamaica since 2017.

Group head, International Banking and Digital Transformation, Ignacio Deschamps said, “Audrey is uniquely suited to lead Scotiabank Jamaica. She is a transformational leader who has consistently demonstrated that she is a catalyst for our performance culture and customer focus.”

“I would like to thank David for his dedication and commitment to Scotiabank Jamaica and wish him continued success in his new role,” he added.

Scotiabank also announced that Anya Schnoor will be appointed executive vice-president of its Caribbean, Central America & Uruguay region, taking over from Brendan King.

Schnoor, who is Jamaican, was most recently executive vice-president, Retail Products in Canadian Banking, the bank said.

She held several senior roles in Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago in her 28-year career.

“Anya brings a wealth of experience and an in-depth knowledge of the region and is uniquely qualified to lead the region as it navigates its recovery during this difficult time,” Deschamps added.

“Scotiabank is also committed to advancing female leaders in the workplace which we see as a top priority for the long-term success of the bank. The appointments of Audrey and Anya, two seasoned Jamaican financial services leaders with deep expertise, will build on our strengths in Jamaica and the wider CCAU region,” he said.