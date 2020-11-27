Scotiabank announces special initiatives, partnerships to help seniors with digital banking channels

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scotiabank Jamaica has announced a raft of new initiatives designed to help senior citizens to get more comfortable with its digital banking channels.

On Saturday, November 28 and December 5, the bank said it will open branches in nine locations to provide assistance and coaching for customers who wish to learn how to use digital banking including the new features available at its automated banking machines. The branches included in this initiative are Black River, Christiana, Falmouth, Old Harbour, Portmore, Port Antonio, Port Maria, St Ann's Bay and Junction.

“Digital Saturdays is an opportunity for us to spend time with our senior customers away from the bustle of our weekly banking hours and empower them to use our alternate channels as a way of reducing the number of times they will eventually need to return to the branch for routine transactions. We are very excited about the activity and look forward to welcoming them,” shared Executive Vice President of Retail Banking, Audrey Tugwell Henry.

“Across the board, our aim is to make our electronic channels more accessible for everyone, however, we are very keen on reaching and engaging this important customer segment through these special activities across our branches,” she added.

The bank said other initiatives planned include special tutorials in-branch about the use of Scotiabank ABMs, the online banking platform, the app and much more.

The bank noted that special digital banking representatives have also been assigned to conduct training with seniors when they visit the branch. It added that a series of video-based content and guides will be published at jm.scotiabank.com/digitalseniors.

Training opportunities for seniors is also being coordinated through entities like the National Senior Citizens Council and various Returning Residents Associations that will see bankers making visits to conduct training on its digital channels with their members, the bank said.