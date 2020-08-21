Scotiabank pledges US$5000 to support work of Mona-Tech Engineering

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Scotiabank says it has pledged US$ 5000 to support the work of Mona-Tech Engineering Services and a team of local engineers, whose efforts, the bank says, are saving millions of dollars in equipment repair and replacement costs for local hospitals.

The bank said the team operates through the University of the West Indies Mona under the guidance of Dr Paul Aiken, CEO of the Mona Technology Services in the Faculty of Engineering.

The team which includes students, has already repaired and returned several pieces of bio-medical equipment such as ventilators to the public health system, the bank added.

Senior Vice President, Corporate and Commercial Banking at Scotiabank, Perrin Gayle, commended the young engineers for their hard work.

“As a bank, we have consistently made donations for the purchase of medical equipment. However in this case, we are particularly heartened by this bold display of resilience and self-reliance as we tackle this global health crisis and we are happy to support,” Gayle said.

“Through this donation, Scotiabank is not only furthering our commitment to bolstering the healthcare system, we are also investing in the future of Jamaican engineering competence as we navigate this defining period in our history as a country,” he added.

Dr Aiken expressed gratitude on behalf of the University and said the unit is eager to play its part to support the local COVID-19 response.

“What we have found is that our hospitals receive donations of equipment from a variety of sources, however, they often lack the technical maintenance support to keep the machines in working order, long term. We have taken on the challenge and in doing this we are developing the skillsets of our young engineers while inspiring them to continue using their skills to make a difference,” Aiken explained.

The funding effort for the ventilator repairs programme is being spearheaded by the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), a subsidiary of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), which works to improve the quality of life in Jamaica by driving investments in wholesome projects that require public funding.

Marlene Street-Forrest, managing director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange said, “Scotiabank has provided their support to this JSSE COVID-19 Appeal, which has enabled us to be in striking distance of our goal of $3.5m. This contribution clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of partnerships in solving social issues. We thank Scotiabank for joining us in this important initiative.”

Ventilators, sometimes called "respirators", are employed in the treatment of acute COVID-19 infections, however both locally and globally, there is a shortage of the machines.

In May, Scotiabank funded the donation of two new ventilators and a high flow nasal oxygen machine to the University Hospital at a cost of $15.5 million.