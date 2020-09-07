Scotiabank temporarily closes Ironshore branch

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Scotiabank has advised that its Ironshore branch in Montego Bay is closed today following reports that two staff members are being assessed for COVID -19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing our Ironshore branch for deep cleaning and sanitisation to safeguard against the potential threat of COVID-19,” said Audrey Tugwell Henry, executive vice-president of retail banking. “We are committed to taking all possible steps to protect our staff and customers.

The branch will re-open to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Scotiabank said customers requiring in-branch services may visit nearby branches at Fairview and Sam Sharpe Square or utilise its ABM, telephone banking, online, or mobile banking services.