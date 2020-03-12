Scotiabank temporarily closes New Kingston branch

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Scotiabank branch in New Kingston has been closed following reports that one of the two confirmed local COVID-19 patients visited that branch and was in contact with some staff members.

“As a precaution, we have decided to close the branch and ask the staff members who came in contact with the person to self-isolate for 14 days,” the bank said in a statement this morning.

“Additionally, we are working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to get our staff members tested and ensure that all appropriate protocols are observed. Our main priority is the safety of our employees and customers. The branch will be professionally cleaned and disinfected and will not reopen until we believe it is safe to do so.”

Customers who need in-branch services are being asked to visit the Oxford Road or Half-Way-Tree branches or any other branch that is convenient to them.

“We also strongly encourage customers who have not yet signed up for online banking to do so at this time to avail themselves of our digital banking options which can be used from anywhere at any time. We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”