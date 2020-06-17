Scotiabank to introduce real-time billing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In response to mounting customer complaints, Scotiabank has said that come August 1, it will be eliminating the usual monthly account fee and introducing real-time billing instead.

With real-time billing customers will be charged banking fees as soon as transactions are made.

President and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Scotiabank group, David Noel, said that the changes will allow for full transparency on each service charge and will give customers the flexibility to manage the charges to their accounts.

“Customers will only incur charges for the transactions they conduct. For example, when you complete an ATM withdrawal, the ATM transaction plus the general consumption tax (GCT) will be billed immediately to the account,” he explained in a statement sent out to customers today.

The bank said that the new system will make it easier for customers to understand what they are paying for based on each transaction made. The bank has, however, noted that despite these changes, all other terms and conditions remain the same.

“All online and mobile banking transactions remain free,” the statement also noted.