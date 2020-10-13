Scuba gear, dive compressors for fishing prohibited, authorities warn

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) are warning fishers that the use of scuba and dive compressors for fishing is not allowed.

In a statement today, the entities expressed condolence to the families and friends of fishers who have died in tragic circumstances related to diving this year.

The ministry said that diving as a method to fish is not illegal once it is done between the hours of 5:00 am to 6:00 pm by licensed fishers.

“However, the use of scuba and air compressors (otherwise called hookah) for fishing is strictly prohibited,” the ministry said.

“Their use is only allowed for specific industrial-based commercial fisheries on the Pedro Bank,” it added.

“The fishing vessel licenses must explicitly state if the fisher is authorised to use scuba or hookah. Otherwise, their use while fishing would be contrary to the conditions of the fishing licence and thus illegal,” the statement read.

The ministry said it has previously expressed concern over the unsafe dive practices of many of fishers across the island, and noted that the use of scuba and hookah gear require knowledge and expertise in the fundamentals of sport and commercial diving.

“These are fundamentals that divers should be trained in and certified for,” the ministry said.

The NFA said given the “increasing illegal use of scuba and hookah gear on fishing vessels, and the resultant increase in fatal dive accidents”, it will be reviewing the terms of fishing licences with a view to tightening regulation in their use in fishing.

“In the interim, we continue to encourage fishers to seek training and ensure best practices while engaged in the profession and livelihood of fishing,” the agency said.