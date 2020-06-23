Seabed authority postpones research fund activities until 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The International Seabed Authority (ISA) announced yesterday that all activities under its Endowment Fund for Marine Scientific Research in the international seabed area (the Area) for the rest of the year are postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, it said, no new applications will be reviewed during 2020.

In a statement to the media and on its website, the ISA, which is headquartered in Kingston, said it will use the opportunity to review the functioning of the endowment fund, in line with the findings of a review commissioned by the secretariat on the capacity-building programmes and initiatives implemented by ISA, as well as the outcomes of a workshop on capacity development, resources and needs assessment that was held in Kingston in February 2020.

“ISA is committed to improving the delivery and implementation of its capacity development programmes and initiatives to meet the needs and priorities of developing States, particularly Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and Land-Locked Developed Countries (LLDCs),” said ISA Secretary-General Michael W Lodge.

“In the last decade, over 308 trainees have benefited from ISA capacity-building programmes including the Endowment Fund, Contractor Training Programme and the ISA internship programme,” he added.

It is envisaged, the ISA said, that some elements for immediate action regarding the endowment fund will be presented for consideration to the assembly during part II of the ISA's 26th session, now pushed back from the usual July schedule to October 2020.