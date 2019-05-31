Seaga's body arrives on Sunday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The body of the late former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, is scheduled to arrive in the island from Miami on Sunday, June 2.
Seaga's remains, draped in the national flag, will arrive on a Caribbean Airlines flight at the Norman Manley International Airport, escorted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force.
Family members, including widow, Carla and daughter Gabrielle, will be on the flight.
The body will be received by the Government with the appropriate honour guard in place. On hand will be Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen; Prime Minister Andrew Holness; Members of the Cabinet; Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips; Members of Parliament, and relatives of Seaga.
Seaga, Jamaica's fifth Prime Minister, died in a hospital in Miami on May 28. He was 89 years old.
A period of mourning is to be announced and condolence books have been opened at locations across the island, including the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston and Montego Bay, Municipal Corporations, Gordon House and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.
People overseas will have the opportunity to sign condolence books, which will be opened at all diplomatic missions.
