Seaga to be laid to rest at Heroes Circle on June 23
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The official state funeral for Former Prime Minister Edward Seaga is to take place on June 23 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, beginning at midday.
Seaga will to be laid to rest at Heroes Circle in Kingston.
Details surrounding his funeral arrangements were disclosed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange at a press conference a short while ago.
Seaga’s remains, draped in the national flag, arrived on a Caribbean Airlines flight at the Norman Manley International Airport yesterday, escorted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).
Grange said Seaga’s remains will lie in state on Wednesday June 5 at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) headquarters, June 10 at the Tivoli Community Centre and June 11 in Denham Town.
June 19-22 will be the official mourning period, when flags will be flown at half mast.
Seaga, Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, died in hospital in Miami on May 28.
He was 89 years old.
