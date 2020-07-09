Sean Paul Foundation teams up with FFP to help St Thomas residents
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Sean Paul Foundation recently partnered with Food for the Poor (FFP) to deliver food and care packages to the community of Spring Pass in Yallahs, St Thomas.
According to a statement from the foundation, packages valued at US$50 each were delivered to approximately 120 families in the eastern parish on Friday, July 3.
“In talking to the Food For the Poor, we were trying to decide where we can make the most impact. We know that there can be areas that are over-served by assistance, and in such a situation there are many who will not receive assistance. Through working with FFP, we decided to come to Spring Pass in St Thomas,” said Jerome Hamilton, Sean Paul's agent, at the distribution centre at the New Testament Church of God in Yallahs.
Spring Pass resident Sofia Barrister said she was extremely grateful to receive one of the care boxes.
“During this COVID time, things are very rough, no work, bills still to pay, but we are giving God thanks and asking for Him to bless you tremendously. For you [Sean Paul Foundation] to think about us and give back we are very grateful,” she said.
