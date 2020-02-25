Search on for 8-y-o believed washed away in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — A massive search is now underway for a eight-year-old female student of Epsom Primary school in St Mary, who is believed to have washed away while attempting to cross a river during heavy rains yesterday.

Police sources say that shortly after 3:00 pm yesterday, the child, whose name is being withheld, was seen attempting to cross a shallow area of the nearby river in that community while on her way home. She has not been seen since.

Family members and several residents of Epsom joined police and members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade in a search for the little girl until late yesterday, without finding her.

So far, only a pair of slippers, believed to be worn by the child at the time of her disappearance, has been found.

Dozens of persons have now joined the search for the eight-year-old.