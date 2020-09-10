Search on for two 17-y-o wards of the State
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Ananda Alerts have been activated for Tamara Dockery and Satanya Cole, both 17-year-old wards at Granville Child Care Facility in Trelawny, who have been missing since Monday, September 7.
Tamara is of fair complexion, medium build, is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and sports a low haircut, while Satanya is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.
According to the police, the two were discovered missing about 12:30 pm during regular checks. They were last seen dressed in white blouses and black skirts. All efforts to contact them have proven futile.
Anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police Station at 876-954-3222, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
