Seaview, Sherbourne, Jack's Hill to be without water tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Several St Andrew communitties are to be without water supply tomorrow, Thursday August 20, according to the National Water Commission (NWC).

The commission says operations at the Seaview Treatment Plant in St Andrew will be shut down between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm tomorrow to facilitate repairs to the transmission mains connected to the network. The resulting disruption in supply will affect communities in Stony Hill, Seaview and its their environs.

The specific communities as listed by NWC are:

Upper Jacks Hill, Skyline Drive and Skyline Close, City View, Scotland Heights, Scott's Level, Mulberry Drive and Ivor Drive, Sherbourne Heights, Panton Road and off roads, Diamond Road and roads leading off, Wireless Station road and off roads, Kingswood Road and off roads, Manning's Hill and off roads, Golden Spring, Upper Old Stony Hill Road, Ardon Close, Mount Salus and off roads, Peer Hill, Airy Castle Road, Seaview Road, Brooks Level Road, Boone Hall, Hermitage Dam Road, Montgomery Road, Lipscombe Road, Tommy Hill, Mount Ogle, Lawrence Tavern, Bridgemount, Golden Spring and Temple Hall.

The agency said that water supply will be restored on Friday, August 21, 2020 in keeping with the schedule of regulations for the community.