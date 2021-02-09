Seaview mother and son missing
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's assistance to find 40-year-old Kimesha Smith and her 11-year-old son Shemar Williams, both of Yellow Sea Drive, Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 who have been missing since Sunday.
Smith is of brown complexion, stout build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall, while Shemar is of dark complexion, stout build and about 132 centimetres (4 feet 4 inches) tall.
According to the police, Smith and her son were last seen at home about 1:00 pm. Smith's mode of dress at the time she went missing was a blue skirt and pink T-shirt, while Shemar was wearing blue shorts and white merino.
All efforts to contact Smith have failed.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimesha Smith and Shemar Williams is asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-997-9372, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy