Second COVID-19 death, as two more people test positive
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed the second death as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
The ministry said the “recovering patient” at the University Hospital of the West Indies, was found unresponsive and was noted to have had a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, two more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 38.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, results received last evening from the National Influenza Centre, showed that of the nine pending results, seven tested negative while two were positive for the virus.
The two new cases are a 48-year-old female from St Elizabeth with a travel history from Boston/Atlanta in the United States who arrived on March 24 and a 13-year-old made from Kingston and St Andrew, whose mode of transmission is unknown.
The ministry added that a second patient from St James has recovered from the virus and was released from the hospital.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy