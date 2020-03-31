Second COVID-19 death, as two more people test positive

KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Ministry of Health and Wellness has confirmed the second death as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The ministry said the “recovering patient” at the University Hospital of the West Indies, was found unresponsive and was noted to have had a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, two more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 38.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, results received last evening from the National Influenza Centre, showed that of the nine pending results, seven tested negative while two were positive for the virus.

The two new cases are a 48-year-old female from St Elizabeth with a travel history from Boston/Atlanta in the United States who arrived on March 24 and a 13-year-old made from Kingston and St Andrew, whose mode of transmission is unknown.

The ministry added that a second patient from St James has recovered from the virus and was released from the hospital.