Second double murder in Race Track, Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Investigators from the Clarendon Police Division are still trying to establish a motive for a double murder in the parish last night.
The deceased have been identified as 44-year-old Vincent Simpson, otherwise called 'Ballie', 'Banford' or 'Spanglers', a shop operator of Pennant Wood and Josiah Linton, otherwise called 'Wackie' of Church Lane both in Race Track, Clarendon.
According to the police, sometime around 9:00 pm residents heard explosions and summoned officers who upon arrival saw two men with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds at a shop.
They were transported to the May Pen Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
This is the second double murder in the Race Track community in less than a month.
In late January, 55-year-old Careen Walters, otherwise called 'Paula' and her common-law spouse who was only identified as 'Jermaine' were murdered at their home.
Investigations are ongoing.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy