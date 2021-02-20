Second double murder in Race Track, Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Investigators from the Clarendon Police Division are still trying to establish a motive for a double murder in the parish last night.

The deceased have been identified as 44-year-old Vincent Simpson, otherwise called 'Ballie', 'Banford' or 'Spanglers', a shop operator of Pennant Wood and Josiah Linton, otherwise called 'Wackie' of Church Lane both in Race Track, Clarendon.

According to the police, sometime around 9:00 pm residents heard explosions and summoned officers who upon arrival saw two men with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds at a shop.

They were transported to the May Pen Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is the second double murder in the Race Track community in less than a month.

In late January, 55-year-old Careen Walters, otherwise called 'Paula' and her common-law spouse who was only identified as 'Jermaine' were murdered at their home.

Investigations are ongoing.