Second lotto winner for the year bags $95 million

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Supreme Ventures has just announced that another Jamaican has hit the lotto jackpot this year, bagging $95 million.

The company said the winning ticket for draw #1694 on Saturday, July 5 had numbers 08-09-10-19-27 and 30 with bonus ball 17 and was purchased from 'Di Endz Sports Bar' at 4 ¼ Brooks Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon.

This is the second lotto win for 2020, with the previous winner, G Walker, cashing in on a $79 million jackpot from a winning ticket purchased at Joong Supermarket in Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine.

SUpreme VEntures says the new winner has a maximum of 90 days to come forward with the winning ticket with the signature affixed to claim their winnings. Vice president of Marketing, Communication and Sponsorships, Gail Abrahams, says the signed ticket is the only way for winners to claim their millions.

“We want to inform the public that you need to keep your ticket safe and dry so that it can be processed, and the winnings disbursed. Your ticket is just as important as the jackpot itself and the only way to your millions,” she said.

The winner is to present his or her ticket to SVL's Prize Payment Centre at 28-48 Barbados Avenue.