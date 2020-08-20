Second political activist attacked in Clarendon SE
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Pearnel Charles Jr says another political activist from the Rocky Settlement Division of his constituency was attacked at his home this morning and is now “battling for life”.
Charles, who made the disclosure while speaking on Nationwide News Network this morning, said the incident took place about 3:30 am.
He said that the information available to him is that the worker, who has not yet been identified, was in his home when a group of men entered and attacked him.
According to Charles, the assailants escaped
This is the second such attack in the constituency.
Party faithful Paul Henry, who had Monday worked to erect billboards for Charles, was shot dead at the gate to his home in Rocky Settlement that same night.
Charles said, “… there is a pattern from the by-election in South East Clarendon of political intimidation and political violence”.
“I said it and I want to make it very clear, I will not be deterred, I will not be in fear,” the MP noted. Charles said he would be seeking to help of the police commissioner for assistance in securing the division, which he called one of his strongholds.
“As the person who represents the Jamaica Labour Party in this constituency, I have grave and serious concerns,” he noted.
