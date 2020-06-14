Second quake, likely aftershock, rattles Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A second earthquake, likely an aftershock, struck in the Blue Mountains this afternoon.

According to the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona, the 3.1 tremor occurred about 12:27 pm.

Its epicentre was located in the Blue Mountains approximately seven kilometres northwest of Penlyne Castle in St Thomas, the unit said.

The tremor was reportedly felt in Kingston and St Andrew.

The earlier quake had a magnitude of 3.7 and was felt at 2:52 am.