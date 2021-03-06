Second suspect in Chinese businessman’s murder shot dead

BROWN’S TOWN, St Ann — A second of five suspects in the 2018 murder of a Chinese businessman was shot dead today.

He has been identified as 60-year-old taxi driver Raymond Emmanuel, also known as Sukie.

The incident happened in the Enfield section of Brown’s Town at about 12:30 pm. The police are investigating.

In May 2018, Emmanuel was added to the list of those charged in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Teng Fei Cheng. The businessman was shot in the head as he sat in his car at his Brown’s Town business place on the afternoon of February 27.

On February 21 this year, another suspect in Cheng’s murder — Leabert Piper, a vendor — was shot dead in Brown’s Town’s Philadelphia district.

Cheng’s murder case is before the courts.

Donicka Robinson