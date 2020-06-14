Second wave fears as China reports most new COVID-19 cases in months
BEIJING, China (AFP) — China reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in months on Sunday, triggering fears of a second wave of infections as more European countries prepare to reopen their borders.
The shock resurgence in domestic infections has rattled China where the disease emerged late last year but had largely been tamed through severe restrictions on movement that were later emulated across the globe.
It also gives a bleak insight into the difficulties the world will face in conquering COVID-19, coming as many hard-hit European countries have seen an encouraging drop in contagion and prepare to welcome visitors from elsewhere on the continent.
Of the 57 new cases logged by Chinese authorities, 36 were domestic infections in Beijing linked to a wholesale food market.
Beijing has raced to quash the new outbreak, carrying out mass testing, issuing travel warnings, closing the market, deploying paramilitary police and putting nearby housing estates under lockdown.
More than 10,000 have already been tested in the area, with another eight cases diagnosed on Sunday.
"I went to Xinfadi market, so I want to confirm that I am not infected," a 32-year-old woman surnamed Guo said as she queued at a stadium for a test.
