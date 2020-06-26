Second wave of Saharan Dust not as thick as the first — MET Service
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says the second wave of the Saharan dust layer which is currently across the eastern Caribbean is not as thick as the one which impacted the Caribbean earlier this week.
The second wave is expected to impact Jamaica starting Saturday evening and will remain across the island until mid-week, the MET Service said.
It noted that satellite images over the past few days indicate that another dust plume has moved off the west coast of Africa, traversed the Atlantic Ocean, and is now advancing across the eastern Caribbean.
The arrival of the Saharan dust is not unusual across the Caribbean because this weather phenomenon happens every year between May and October.
The plumes are usually short-lived, lasting no more than a week. However, the MET Service said what is different this year is the thickness of the plumes and wide spatial extent that is observed on the satellite imagery.
The local forecast is for hazy conditions to affect sections of most parishes, with warmer temperatures and a reduction in rainfall.
People who have asthma, respiratory illnesses, allergies or other concerns are advised to take the necessary precautionary measures.
