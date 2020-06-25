Second wave of Saharan Dust on its way

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A second wave of Saharan Dust is reportedly on its way and has already started to move across the eastern Caribbean.

Predictions are that it could start affecting Jamaica this weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, a plume of Saharan Dust was noted across the tropical Atlantic generally from 10N to 24N east of 50W to the coast of Africa.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica reported this afternoon that the current wave of Saharan Dust plume is reducing in our region. The Met Service said to expect hazy conditions to continue over the weekend.

However, it said a trough would become the significant feature for the next few days. Additionally, it said the low-level jet stream across the central Caribbean will continue to bring windy conditions across the island, especially across southern parishes.