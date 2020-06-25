Second wave of Saharan Dust on its way
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A second wave of Saharan Dust is reportedly on its way and has already started to move across the eastern Caribbean.
Predictions are that it could start affecting Jamaica this weekend.
According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, a plume of Saharan Dust was noted across the tropical Atlantic generally from 10N to 24N east of 50W to the coast of Africa.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica reported this afternoon that the current wave of Saharan Dust plume is reducing in our region. The Met Service said to expect hazy conditions to continue over the weekend.
However, it said a trough would become the significant feature for the next few days. Additionally, it said the low-level jet stream across the central Caribbean will continue to bring windy conditions across the island, especially across southern parishes.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy