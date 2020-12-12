Second year GC Foster student awarded Dr Arthur Wint scholarship

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, has congratulated second year student at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport, Delon Scott, on being the winner of the Dr Arthur Wint Centenary Scholarship.

“I thought we had to do something really special to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of Jamaica's greatest track and field athletes and so the idea of a Dr Arthur Wint Centenary Scholarship was born,” Grange said.

“Delon Scott certainly demonstrated to the scholarship selection committee that he is deserving of this prestigious award.”

Scott, who is from the parish of Manchester, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in physical education, has a GPA of 3.89; plays rugby and volleyball at the college level, as well as carries out voluntary work for the college and his community.

He was chosen from a shortlist of five candidates.

“We expect Delon to emulate the good values that characterised the life of Dr Wint, both during and beyond the period of the scholarship and to maintain academic excellence even as he competes in sport.

“The scholarship will cover the cost of his tuition and boarding for the remaining three years of his course of study,” Grange said.

Arthur Stanley Wint competed at the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games, winning two gold and two silver medals, becoming the first Jamaican to win an Olympic gold medal.