Secondary school principals say yes to July/August CSEC/CAPE exams
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Secondary school principals today voted in favour of July/August sittings of the CSEC and CAPE exams.
The vote was taken at a virtual meeting convened jointly by the Overseas Examinations Commission and the ministry of education.
The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Thursday, during a virtual emergency meeting, decided that CSEC, CAPE, AND CCSLC students will sit exams in July.
The usual April sitting of the exams were delayed as a result of the spread of COVID-19.
CXC registrar Dr Wayne Wesley says the administration of the exams will be modified to maintain integrity and valid grades.
This he said involves the administering of a multiple choice paper, as well as a school based assessment (SBA), and where applicable additional assessment components, along with appropriate modelling taking into account historical data and teacher predicted information, as a quality check.
ALPHEA SAUNDERS
