Section of Cedar Valley roadway in St Thomas impassable
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the motoring public that a section of the Trinityville to Cedar Valley roadway in St Thomas is currently impassable in the vicinity of the Cedar Valley police station.
The agency said while plans are to reinstate the roadway to single lane access, a temporary detour is now being created parallel to the existing roadway, which will take motorists through a section of the Yallahs River. It said the works on the detour route are expected to be completed by tomorrow.
Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said people who need to get to Cedar Valley this evening may travel via Yallahs to Llandewey and then onto Windsor Forest.
Shaw explained that the roadway, which is historically unstable, is currently being extensively rehabilitated under a $1.5 billion contract which forms part of the larger Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.
The agency said at the affected location, some 45 meters of masonry retaining wall is being constructed at depths of as much as six meters, with the necessary revetment protection to hold the road embankment and protect the roadway.
It noted that advanced works on the Georgia to Cedar Valley leg of the project is 85 per cent complete.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy