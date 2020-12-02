Section of Cedar Valley roadway in St Thomas impassable

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the motoring public that a section of the Trinityville to Cedar Valley roadway in St Thomas is currently impassable in the vicinity of the Cedar Valley police station.

The agency said while plans are to reinstate the roadway to single lane access, a temporary detour is now being created parallel to the existing roadway, which will take motorists through a section of the Yallahs River. It said the works on the detour route are expected to be completed by tomorrow.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said people who need to get to Cedar Valley this evening may travel via Yallahs to Llandewey and then onto Windsor Forest.

Shaw explained that the roadway, which is historically unstable, is currently being extensively rehabilitated under a $1.5 billion contract which forms part of the larger Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

The agency said at the affected location, some 45 meters of masonry retaining wall is being constructed at depths of as much as six meters, with the necessary revetment protection to hold the road embankment and protect the roadway.

It noted that advanced works on the Georgia to Cedar Valley leg of the project is 85 per cent complete.