Section of Constant Spring Road closed for weekend roadworks

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public of weekend traffic changes between Dunrobin Avenue and West Kings House Road.

The NWA advised that the southbound carriageway along the section of Constant Spring Road between West Kings House and the Sandy Gully Bridge will be closed from 9:00 pm on Friday to 5:00 am on Monday, December 16.

The agency said the closure is to facilitate road reconstruction works.

In a statement NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw said traffic travelling from the direction of Manor Park towards Half-Way-Tree will be diverted onto a single lane of the northbound carriageway after crossing the traffic lights at Dunrobin Avenue.

“These motorists will be able to either turn left onto West Kings House Road or re-enter the southbound driving lanes and continue towards Half-Way-Tree at the West Kings House Road intersection,” the statement read.

The NWA said it is highly likely that the traffic restrictions will result in a build-up of traffic along sections of the roadway and as such the travelling public should be prepared for delays.

The agency urged motorists to avoid the area where possible.

The NWA further added that construction activities are also scheduled for the weekend at other locations along the project area.

A 350-meter section of the roadway between the new Grosvenor Terrace Bridge in Manor Park and Norbrook Drive will be milled and paved overnight Saturday, December 14 into Sunday, December 15, the agency said.

The NWA said while the activities will be confined to the driving lanes heading towards Stony Hill, traffic flow will be disrupted intermittently.