Section of Spanish Town Road impassable

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force is advising motorists that a section of Spanish Town Road, in the vicinity of Calalloo Mews, heading towards Spanish Town is currently impassable.

Motorists travelling from Kingston to Spanish Town are therefore asked to use the Portmore Toll Road or they will be diverted onto Weymouth Drive and on to Washington Boulevard.

People travelling from Spanish Town into Kingston are to expect delays, as the lanes heading into Kingston have been converted into a dual carriage way. Motorists are being urged to obey the instructions of the officers on duty at the location.