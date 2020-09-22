Section of Trafalgar Road cordoned off after crash
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising the public to use alternative routes as a section of Trafalgar Road in Kingston has been cordoned off due to a motor vehicle collision, which resulted in a fire on a utility post.
The police said the area cordoned is at the Trafalgar Road, Hope Road and Holborn Road intersections.
The lawmen did not provide further information, however, footage obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE shows a badly damaged route taxi atop a billboard, which has fallen on another vehicle. A second video shows a power line on fire along the said roadway.
More updates will follow.
