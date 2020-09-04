Section of Washington Blvd to be closed Sunday to complete bridge repairs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says the Washington Boulevard will be closed in the vicinity of the Rubis service station near Ziadie Gardens at 10:00 pm until 6:00 am on Sunday, September 6 as road repair works continue in that area this weekend.

The agency said works will continue Saturday night, September 5, to complete repairs to the Rochester Gully Bridge which is located near Bronzewing Avenue along Washington Boulevard, in St Andrew.

NWA Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw, explained that the time is sufficient to complete works which actually commenced last weekend. He said the activities will involve the replacement of defective bolts which are located between the bridge deck and the beams on which it sits.

Over time the bridge parts have become worn, increasing the stress on the bridge infrastructure, the NWA noted. It said the deck plates of the bridge will be removed to facilitate the replacement of the bolts.

The agency said that tomorrow Washington Boulevard's westbound lanes (heading towards Six Miles) between the Cowper Drive and Zaidie Avenue intersections will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Motorists will be diverted onto one lane of the eastbound carriageway while eastbound traffic (heading towards Red Hills Road) will continue to have use of two lanes.

During the period, motorists are reminded to exercise caution in the vicinity of the works and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.