Section of Washington Boulevard's westbound carriageway to be closed Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that two of the westbound lanes on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew will be taken out of service in the vicinity of the Rubis service station on Sunday, November 22.

The agency said the lanes will be closed off between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.

It said the lane restrictions are to facilitate the continuation of repair works on the Rochester Gully Bridge.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, encouraged motorists, where possible, to use alternative routes to avoid delays as individuals heading towards Six Miles will only have use of one lane during the period.

Shaw also reminded motorists to obey all safety signs and instructions when using the corridor.

The NWA started works to effect much-needed repairs to the deck of the Rochester Gully Bridge in the summer, which has resulted in improvements. However, through monitoring, the agency said it sees where additional works are required and is continuing with the necessary intervention.