Section of Washington Boulevard's westbound carriageway to be closed Sunday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that two of the westbound lanes on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew will be taken out of service in the vicinity of the Rubis service station on Sunday, November 22.
The agency said the lanes will be closed off between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.
It said the lane restrictions are to facilitate the continuation of repair works on the Rochester Gully Bridge.
NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, encouraged motorists, where possible, to use alternative routes to avoid delays as individuals heading towards Six Miles will only have use of one lane during the period.
Shaw also reminded motorists to obey all safety signs and instructions when using the corridor.
The NWA started works to effect much-needed repairs to the deck of the Rochester Gully Bridge in the summer, which has resulted in improvements. However, through monitoring, the agency said it sees where additional works are required and is continuing with the necessary intervention.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy