Section of old Port Henderson Road to be permanently closed — NWA

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that effective Monday, December 2, the section of the old Port Henderson Road, which runs parallel to the Spanish Town Bypass in St Catherine will be permanently closed.

The NWA said the road will be closed where it intersects with Salt Pond Road.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said the closure is to eliminate the right turning movements from old Port Henderson Road, which regularly interrupts traffic flow and results in a pile up along the Spanish Town Bypass, where it intersects with Salt Pond Road.

The NWA said as a result of the closure, motorists attempting to access the Spanish Town Bypass from the direction of the Lakes Pen Community, will have to continue along Port Henderson Road, exiting at the upgraded Spanish Town Bypass/Port Henderson intersection.

According to the NWA, the upgraded intersection will allow for easier left turning manoeuvres as a slip road has been constructed for the benefit of those motorists.

Shaw explained that motorists travelling from the direction of March Pen Road wishing to access Port Henderson Road will also have to use the upgraded intersection.

The agency said the traffic signals at the location have been improved and modifications done to the rehearsed timings in order to accommodate the increased levels of traffic.

The motoring public is advised to pay keen attention to the changes and take all the necessary steps to ensure safety along the new path.