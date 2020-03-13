Section of road between Ocho Rios and St Ann's Bay single lane on Sunday

ST ANN, Jamaica— A section of the roadway between Ocho Rios and St Ann's Bay in St Ann will be reduced to single lane on Sunday, March 15 to facilitate the cutting of overhanging trees.

According to the National Works Agency (NWA), between the hours of 7:00 am and 5:00 pm the westbound driving lane between Pearly Beach and the Ocho Rios Cruise Ship Pier will be closed.

Senior Communications Officer at the NWA, Ramona Lawson, said $1.7 million has been made available to carry out the activity.

Motorists travelling towards St Ann's Bay from Ocho Rios will still be able to use the roadway, but should be prepared for delays due to the lane reduction.